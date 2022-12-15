According to MacRumors, Apple is sending out emails about the US$50 million “butterfly keyboard” settlement are going out to MacBook Pro owners eligible for a payment.

Here’s part of the email: You are receiving this email because you previously reached out to our firm regarding your MacBook laptop. On November 28, 2022, the Court granted preliminary approval of $50 million nationwide settlement that would benefit MacBook purchasers who had their “Butterfly” keyboard repaired. You can find more information about the settlement, eligibility, the approval process, and your options at www.KeyboardSettlement.com.

The suit covers anyone who purchased a Mac lapotop with a butterfly keyboard in seven states: California, New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan. That includes people who bought a MacBook model dating between 2015 and 2017, a MacBook Pro model between 2016 and 2019, or a MacBook Air between 2018 and 2019.

Judge Edward Davila certified the case with seven subclasses on March 8 in California, but the order remained sealed until July. The suit was first filed in 2018.

In December 2019, Davila ruled that Apple must face claims that its troubleshooting program did not provide an “effective fix” for MacBook design defects, or fully compensate customers for their out-of-pocket expenses while seeking repairs.

The lawsuit claims that “thousands” of MacBook and MacBook Pro owners have experienced some type of failure with Apple’s butterfly keyboard, thus rendering the machine useless. The suits claim the design is such that small amounts of dust or debris impede normal switch behavior, causing keystrokes to go unregistered.

Apple debuted its “butterfly” keyswitch design in the 12-inch MacBook before incorporating an improved second-generation version in 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pros.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related