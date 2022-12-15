Apple has released the first public betas of macOS Ventura 13.2, iOS 16.3, and iPadOS 16.2. Public betas are available on Apple’s Beta Software Program website.

Just remember that beta software is unfinished software, so proceed with care. Apple does public betas in order to increase the size of the pool of testers. The tech giant recommends keeping back-ups of your files before installing a public beta.

Also, as noted by MacRumors, Apple has also released a Rapid Security Response update for the perviously released macOS Ventura 13.2 beta, “marking the first time we’ve seen the feature used for the Mac. Rapid Security Response is an iOS 16 and ‌macOS Ventura‌ feature that allows Apple to provide security fixes to users without requiring a full update.”

