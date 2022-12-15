If you need an extra monitor for use with your Mac laptop and don’t own an iPad, you might consider the US$259.99 Deux Lite.

For that price, you get a decent-if-not-breathtakig 12.5-inch diagonal display. It sports 1920 x 1080 resolution, adjustable brightness, 60 Herz, 300 nits (adjustable), and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Deux Lite is also very portable, measuring 12.4 x 8.45 x .39 inches and weighing only 1.3 pounds. Plus, it’s 0.39 inches at its thinnest point. Disappointingly, it doesn’t come with a carry case.

The Deux Lite packs one HDMI port and connects best via USB-C. You can also use a USB-C-to-USB-A cable, but you’ll need to install a third party driver. Conveniently, the monitor runs off the power of the Mac laptop, so you don’t need a separate power connector. In other words, its USB-C port carries both power and video transmission over a single cable, making it simple to connect to virtually any laptop.

The DUEX Lite double portable monitor is equipped with a multipurpose sliding lid that can attach to your laptop. It doubles as a protective cover when you’re not using it or a prop stand.

However, I didn’t want to attach it to my MacBook Pro, so I used it as a prop stand. You can also buy a Origami Kickstand to use with the DUEX Lite; more on that below.

One nice feature of the DEUX Lite is its optimal color temperature and brightness that minimizes the emission of blue light. This is designed to allow you to use it comfortably with less eye fatigue while reading, word processing, and more in low-light environments. This “eye care” features seems to be reasonable effective based on my day-to-day use while testing it.

To use it, you just plug the DUEX monitor into your computer and it will automatically become a second screen if you’re using a USB-C or HMDI connector. As mentioned above, a USB-A cable requires a driver to be installed.

The DUEX Lite is compatible with any laptop screen size. However for smaller laptops (11” and under), the DUEX can’t attach to the laptop and a separate kickstand — the aforementioned Origami Kickstand is required.

The DUEX Lite is reasonably attractive. It has a matte finish in six color options: deep grey, sky blue, jadeite green, misty lilac, set sail blue, or a cool white.

If you own or plan to buy an iPad, you won’t need the DUEX Lite as you can use the Apple tablets in Sidecar mode. The iPads have better screens and higher resolutions ranging from 2160-by-1620- pixels on the “plain” iPad 2732-by-2048 pixels on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Of course, the least expensive iPad (10.2 inches) starts at $329.99. If you don’t need/want a tablet, the DUEX Lite may be your choice as a secondary monitory.

If, like me, you don’t want to attach it to your laptop, you might consider the 8 x 10 x 0.2 inch Origami Kickstand. At $34.99, it works with all Mobile Pixels monitors, including other DEUX models.

It attaches via magnets and is reasonably stable. However, if you move it and/or your laptop around very much, the Kickstand’s magnets tend to come unstuck from the plastic of the stand.

Personally, I’d recommend even the low-end iPad as the best choice for a second display for a Mac laptop. However, if tablets aren’t your thing, the DEUX Lite is a decent secondary monitor.

DEUX Lite:

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★

Origami Kickstand:

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★

Like this: Like Loading...

Related