Apple TV+’s “Severance” has been nominated for “Best Drama Series” in the 12th edition of the AACTA International Awards,

The awards, presented by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA), honor “screen excellence” and have focused on content made worldwide in 2022, as determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The ceremony will take place virtually on February 24, 2023.

About ‘Severance’

Here’s how the series is described: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (AdamScott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

About Apple TV+

