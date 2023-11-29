Apple will donate $1 per purchase to help fight AIDS for purchases made with Apple Pay at an Apple Store before December 28.

Apple says that, for 17 years, supporters of its partnership with (RED) have raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars in funding for HIV/AIDS programs. The tech giant says that its grant contributions have provided more than 11 million folks with care and support services.

Purchases must be made with Apple Pay and must be conducted at Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at a physical Apple Store worldwide. Donations will be collected up through December 8, and the donation is capped at a total of $1 million.

