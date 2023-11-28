As noted by MacRumors, Apple has rolled out the Apple Music Replay experience for 2023, allowing subscribers to see their top artists, songs, albums, genres, playlists, and stations of the year.

How Apple Music Replay works

To use Apple Music Replay, visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with the same Apple ID used for Apple Music. Play highlights or scroll through the page for more detailed insights. A truncated version of the site is available all year or as soon as a user is eligible.1

How to see listening stats

Listen to enough music to qualify. Gauge qualification with a personalized progress bar on the Replay website. Both playlist and insights eligibility happens with the same listening threshold. Once a user is eligible for Replay, they can visit replay.music.apple.com. Explore listening stats, listen on the site, and share.

Apple Music Replay and Privacy

Despite the emphasis on data, Replay maintains Apple’s standard privacy throughout the experience. An individual user’s insights are never shared, sold, or used in any marketing materials, the company says. The user can share their insights at their own discretion if they choose. No other Apple Music subscribers or employees can access their insights outside of their chosen snapshots at any time.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related