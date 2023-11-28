Apple has shared the most popular podcasts of 2023, with year-end charts localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions. You can find the list here.

The 2023 charts are available in the Browse tab through the end of the year, and include the top podcasts overall, the top new shows that debuted this year, the most followed shows, the most shared shows and episodes, and the top free and subscriber channels. Listeners in over 15 markets can also explore Shows We Love, a curated collection of standout narrative and episodic series that resonated with listeners this year.

And stay tuned: Apple Podcasts will reveal the Show of the Year on Tuesday, December 5.

