Eve Systems has announced compatibility with Matter for three of its Thread-enabled smart home products.

The latest models of the smart plug Eve Energy (U.S. & Canada, Europe, U.K., and Australia), the contact sensor Eve Door & Window and the motion sensor Eve Motion have completed Matter certification. Starting December 12, iPhone users can upgrade those devices for free in the Eve app to grant every family member local and direct access from their preferred smartphone or voice assistant.

The entire lineup of now 14 Thread-enabled Eve devices will receive free Matter firmware updates over time. Availability of Matter-certified Eve products in retail will start in the first quarter of 2023. The Eve app, which has been available exclusively for iOS, will be complemented by a sister version for Android in the same period.

Matter, the new protocol developed by leading smart home platform providers and device manufacturers to enhance interoperability in the smart home, was officially launched by the Connectivity Standards Alliance. A first-mover on Thread and an early member of the Matter program, Eve participated in the testing and validation of the Matter specification that was released in October.

“The next era of the smart home is here, and we can now invite users across all major ecosystems to the Eve experience,” says Eve Sytems CEO Jerome Gackel. “No matter what phone or assistant you are controlling your Eve product from, it will always deliver 100% privacy, a superior set of software features, and unparalleled ease of installation.”

About Matter

Jointly developed by Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, Eve, and many other manufacturers, Matter aims to eliminate incompatibilities in the smart home once and for all. Matter-certified products are a breeze to integrate into your smart home. Your entire family can control your home via a smartphone or voice assistant effortlessly using any device they choose. That’s because Matter doesn’t mind if you use an iPhone, Android device, Alexa-enabled smart speaker, Google Assistant, or Siri. About Thread

A pillar of Matter, Thread technology is specifically developed to improve connectivity between smart home products. The big difference with this technology is that Thread creates a mesh network. Within this, lights, thermostats, outlets, sensors, and more can also talk to each other free of the constraint of having to go through a central hub, such as a bridge. That’s because a Thread network doesn’t need one. If a single device fails, the data packets are simply relayed to the next in the mesh.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related