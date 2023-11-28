Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Macworld: Local police are warning folks about a new iPhone feature they don’t understand.

° From BGR: After two months since Apple started selling the iPhone 15, it seems Cupertino still has momentum, as DSCC Monthly Flagship Smartphone Trackers shows that panel shipments for the latest iPhone models were 16% higher than the iPhone 14 series and 21% higher than the iPhone 13 during the same period when they were released.

° From 9to5Mac: Two major dating app companies have suspended Instagram advertising after tests mimicking the behavior of child predators led to ads being served alongside sexually explicit material.

° From Reuters: The United States, Britain and more than a dozen other countries on Sunday unveiled what a senior U.S. official described as the first detailed international agreement on how to keep artificial intelligence safe from rogue actors, pushing for companies to create AI systems that are “secure by design.”

° From MacVoices Live!: In this episode. Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Web Bixby, Ben Roethig, Eric Bolden, and Jim Rea cover: “Google Looking For Help Against Apple” and “Chamberlain Closes The Garage Door On HomeKit Users.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related