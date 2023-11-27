Keeping multiple devices charged while traveling just got easier. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe features dedicated charging spots for all your main Apple devices. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case.

And three lucky Apple World Today readers will win one. To enter the contest, send an email to Yours Truly (dennis.sellers@appleworld.toda) and tell me what product you’re most excited to see from Apple in 2024. The Vision Pro? OLED iPads? The iPhone 16 line-up? New Apple Watches? Updated Macs? Send me your email no later than noon (Central) on Monday, Dec. 11.

As for the 3-in-1 travel charger from ZAGG, here are its features:

Fast Wireless Charging Up to 15W: Wirelessly charge your iPhone at the fastest speed possible.

Wirelessly charge your iPhone at the fastest speed possible. Designed With MagSafe: Conveniently charge multiple Apple devices on the go. The magnetic array on the travel charger is compatible with any MagSafe enabled iPhone. It ensures charging begins on contact, so you find the charging sweet spot every time.

Conveniently charge multiple Apple devices on the go. The magnetic array on the travel charger is compatible with any MagSafe enabled iPhone. It ensures charging begins on contact, so you find the charging sweet spot every time. Designed for Travel: Compact and portable design with a carrying case for easy transport. Plug in the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe and instantly turn any table-top into a charging hub. Stay charged during travel for work or vacation.

Compact and portable design with a carrying case for easy transport. Plug in the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe and instantly turn any table-top into a charging hub. Stay charged during travel for work or vacation. Charge Three Devices Simultaneously: With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location.

With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location. Built-in Apple Watch Magnetic Charger: The built-in, magnetic charger flips up to hold the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode.

The built-in, magnetic charger flips up to hold the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode. AirPods Charging Spot: A dedicated AirPods Pro or AirPods charging spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time.

A dedicated AirPods Pro or AirPods charging spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time. Premium Design: The charger and its case are made with a stylish, premium fabric finish.

The charger and its case are made with a stylish, premium fabric finish. Everything Is Included: Ditch your tangle of cables and consolidate your charging. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe includes a USB-C cable, carrying case, and wall adapter so you’re ready to charge it all out of the box.

