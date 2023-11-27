Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Patently Apple: Two Apple suppliers are in a patent battle regarding a tetraprism lens.

° From AppleInsider: YouTuber JerryRigEverything and case manufacturer dbrand has called out Casetify for what appears to be a blatant iPhone cases design ripoff, and a multi-million dollar lawsuit has been filed.

° From 9to5Mac: Foxconn founder Terry Gou withdraws Taiwanese presidential bid, most likely to Apple’s relief.

° From MacVoices Live!: Brett Terpstra, Mark Fuccio, and Patrice Brend’amour and host Chuck Joiner finish off MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide #3 with suggestions that are tech-oriented, health-oriented, and protection-oriented.

