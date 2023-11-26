Apple Original Films’ “Napoleon” has exceeded expectations with US$78.8 million global across the five-day opening frame, including $46.3 million from the international box office, reports Deadline.

This is higher than the Friday estimate (see below), and well above pre-weekend projections. Produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Sony Pictures, the action epic started worldwide release on Wednesday and expanded to 56 offshore markets through Friday. It will stream on Apple TV+ sometime in 2024.

About ‘Napoleon’

Here’s how the movie is described: Directed by Ridley Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, “Napoleon” stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related