Apple has updated its Xcode development tool to version 14.2, adding support for macOS Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and watch OS 9.2.

A free download at the Mac App Store, Xcode includes things developers to make apps for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV set-top box, and the Apple Watch. It’s a free download.

Xcode includes the Xcode IDE, Swift, and C/C++/Objective-C compilers, and more.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today