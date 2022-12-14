Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From MacRumors: Apple Watch users will once again be able to complete an Activity Challenge for New Year’s. Those who close all three of their stand/roll, exercise, and move rings for seven days in a row at any point in January will earn a special award in the Fitness app and custom animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

° From Bloomberg: Apple hasn’t made a decision on “how it may open iMessage and its Messages app to third-party services.”

° From AppleInsider: A man was notified of his wife’s nearby car crash in an instant thanks to iPhone 14 Crash Detection, allowing him to arrive on the scene and provide help before paramedics arrived.

° From a Microsoft support page: In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features.

° In a tweet: CEO Tim Cook praises Apple’s decade-plus partnership with Sony in creating camera sensors for iPhones.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Jeff Carlson, the author of “Take Control of Apple Watch,” takes questions from the audience and discussing the focus of his book. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related