It’s back! What’s back? An Apple Card promo that wants you to help your friends earn US$75 in Daily Cash — by signing up for an Apple Card.

Here’s Apple’s hook in an email to current Apple Card holders (with the “Dennis” in the email being Yours Truly: “Hey Dennis, you probably know this already, but we love having you as an Apple Card customer. Right now, for a very limited time, you can help your friends earn $75 Daily Cash. If you refer Apple Card to a friend and they open a new Apple Card by May 10th, we’ll give them $75 Daily Cash if they also make their first purchase within 30 days. Because there’s no better gift than hooking up a friend with Daily Cash.”

