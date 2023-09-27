In a note to clients, as noted by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu says that all four iPhone 16 models will be equipped with A18-branded chips.

“We view A17 Pro as a transition design and now expect all the iPhone 16 models to feature A18, on TSMC’s N3E,” he said.

Here are the current rumors about the 2024 iPhone 16 line-up:

° The iPhone 16 series may gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the “Capture Button.” Codenamed “Project Nova,” the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase.

° Rhe Capture Button will be located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower. The mmWave cutout will be been moved to the opposite side, located under the volume buttons. It is currently unknown what the new capacitive button will be used for.

° The tetraprism lens with up to 5x optical zoom that’s currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max will expand to both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

° The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will feature 8GB of memory and an A17 Bionic chip fabricated with TSMC’s N3E process.

° iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models should feature Wi-Fi 7 support and an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens.

° They will adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across the lineup in 2024 after (mostly) similar adoption in this year’s standard iPhone 15 models.

° The iPhone Pro Max could be the first to feature a super telephoto periscope camera for dramatically increased optical zoom.

° iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will sport “around” 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes (give or take a decimal point or two).

° Some models may sport under-display FaceID technology and haptic buttons.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related