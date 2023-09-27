Apple has filed for a patent (number US 20230298282 A1) for an “extended reality recorder” on a Vision Pro.

The US$3,499 (and higher) “Spatial Computer” will be available in early 2024. However, it apparently will only be available in limited quantities at first.

The patent filing involves systems and methods for recording an extended reality experience in a way that allows the experience to be played back at a later time from a different viewpoint or perspective. This allows computer-generated content that was rendered for display to a user during the recording, to be re-rendered during playback at the correct time and location in the recording, but from a different perspective.

In order to facilitate this type of viewer-centric playback, the recording includes a computer-generated content track that references resources for re-rendering the computer-generated content at each point in time in the recording, according to Apple.

