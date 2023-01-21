On Thursday at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ hosted the world premiere of season three of “Truth Be Told.”

It stars star Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union, Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee, Tami Roman and more, and executive producers Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

“Truth Be Told” is based on the novel “Are You Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber and offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, challenging its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. Hailing from writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the 10-episode third season sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, Poppy Scoville, to take on a new case.

In season three, Poppy, frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them. In addition to Union, season three stars returning cast members Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union, Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Katherine LaNasa, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee, Tami Roman, Ricardo Chavira, Donald Dash, Susanna Thompson, Tim Chiou, Andrea Ellsworth, Charlie Bodin, executive producers Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Maisha Closson and Mikkel Nørgaard.

“Truth Be Told” is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Maisha Closson serves as showrunner for season three. Executive producers include Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment. “Truth Be Told” is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment and Fifth Season.

