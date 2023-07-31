Brad Pitt is reported to have paused production on his Formula One film for Apple Studios, to show support for the SAG strike.

The Oscar winner is currently in Europe filming “Apex,” but a source has told The Sun that UK media that production has been cancelled. ““Brad agreed that they would finish shoots booked in but has postponed planned production over the next two months,” the article says. “The cast and crew of Apex have been filming in Budapest but Brad has called for the future dates to be put back, in solidarity with everyone striking. Everyone has been informed that there will be a two-month hiatus now. Conversations about when to start up again are ongoing but it’s likely it will be in November when they will be going to Las Vegas to shoot some scenes.”

About the Formula One film

Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is set to direct and will produce the feature alongside seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, Plan B Entertainment (“World War Z”), Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise).

In the film, Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.

