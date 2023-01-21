Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From AppleInsider: Apple has started to lay off non-seasonal employees in its retail channel outside of Apple Stores.

° From Deadline: Timothée Chalamet feels left out in Apple TV+’s latest ad campaign, wistfully reflecting on the fact that he is one of the sole Hollywood heavy hitters without a starring title on the platform.

° From Macworld: Apple confirms that the M2 Max still has two ProRes accelerators.

° From 9to5Mac: We’ve long been expecting a switch to OLED iPad Pro screens, with MacBook Pro models to follow, and a new supply chain report says that the project has now been made official for an Apple supplier.

° From MacRumors: Spotify and eight companies and associations have written a letter to the EU Commission’s executive vice president calling Apple a harmful, anti-competitive, and monopolistic company that must be regulated through “urgent action.”

° From the Wall Street Journal: The Federal Reserve is investigating Goldman Sachs Group’s consumer business to determine whether the bank had appropriate safeguards in place as it ramped up lending (including for the Apple Card).

° From CBS News: The Apple Watch helped save a pregnant woman’s life in Costa Mesa.

