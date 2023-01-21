Yesterday at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Apple Original Films celebrated the world premiere of “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” the nonfiction film about the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim, coming soon to Apple TV+.

Attendees of the red carpet event included Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan, director and producer Davis Guggenheim, producers Annetta Marion, Jonathan King and Will Cohen, editor Michael Harte, cinematographer Julia Liu and composer John Powell.

The film, which will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements, will recount Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is produced by Concordia Studio. Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Will Cohen and Jonathan King serve as producers, with Laurene Powell Jobs, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott and Fox’s long-time producing partner Nelle Fortenberry executive producing. The project marks the second partnership for Apple and Concordia Studio following the Emmy Award-winning documentary “Boys State.”

In the photo above, Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend the world premiere of Apple Original Films’ “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” at the Eccles Center at Sundance Film Festival 2023. “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is coming soon to Apple TV+ in 2023.

