The redesign of the first Apple retail store — Tysons Corner in Fairfax, Virginia — will open on Friday, May 19.

That date will mark the 22nd anniversary of the day that the store originally opened on May 19, 2001. (I was there covering the opening, and it was pretty darn exciting).

The store is located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22102. The phone number is 703-336-8450. Hours are 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related