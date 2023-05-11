Italy’s antitrust agency Autorit Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato has opened a probe into Apple for alleged abuse of its dominant position in the apps market, reports Reuters.

The AGCM said Apple penalized third-party app developers by imposing “a more restrictive privacy policy” than it applies to itself, from April 2021. What’s more, external app developers are disadvantaged “in terms of the quality of the data made available by Apple,” the antitrust authority said in its statement.

This isn’t Apple’s first run-in with the AGCM. In November 2021, Apple and Amazon were fined a total of more than 200 million euros (about US$225 million) the antitrust authority for alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products.

As you might expect, both companies appealed. And in October 2022, an Italian administrative court canceled a fine imposed by the country’s antitrust authority on Apple and Amazon for alleged collusion.





