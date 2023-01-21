In a July edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is still working on an iMac Pro with a larger display and a more powerful chip. The question is: do we really need one?

The iMac, as originally conceived and released in 1998, was targeted to casual users and prosumers. The iMac Pro, released in 2017, was targeted to professional users.

However, pro users now have, in addition to MacBook Pros, the Mac Studio and perhaps an updated Mac Pro from which to choose. Perhaps there’s no need for a high-end all-in-one.

In fact, it seems to me that Apple’s desktop line-up should be simplified to the Mac mini, “regular” iMac, and Mac Studio with no iMac Pro or Mac Pro. More on the rumored Mac Pro in another column.

