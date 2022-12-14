Apple TV+ says “The Reluctant Traveler,” a new globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), will premiere globally on February 24, 2023.

The eight-episode series follows Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.

“The Reluctant Traveler” is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

