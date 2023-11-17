Apple TV+ has released the teaser trailer for “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” the 10-part documentary event from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries.

The docuseries showcases the rise of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century, the New England Patriots. Set to premiere globally Friday, February 16, “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” brings together former quarterback Tom Brady, Coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft as they give the story of the team’s remarkable reign.

The docuseries explores the franchise’s 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. From the owner’s suite to the locker room, the series reveals an insider’s look at the road to — and cost of — greatness.

About Apple TV+

