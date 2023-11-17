Apple TV+’s “The New Look” series about designer Christian Dior’s battles with Coco Chanel will also feature World War II period-era songs from Florence Welch and Beabadoobee, reports Billboard.

Grammy-winner Jack Antonoff will produce the soundtrack to the upcoming Apple TV+ series, which will feature covers of early and mid-20th century songs by his band, Bleachers, as well as Lana Del Rey, Florence Welch, The 1975’s Matty Healy, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius, and others, the article adds.

“The New Look” is a thriller set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris when Coco Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior’s rises. It will be produced by Apple Studios and written, executive produced and directed by Todd A. Kessler (”Bloodline,” “Damages,” “The Sopranos”), with Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn (“Rogue One,” “Bloodline”) and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche (“The English Patient,” “Chocolat”) attached to star.

About ‘The New Look’

Here’s how ‘The New Look’ is described: Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” is a live-action, World War II-era thriller that centers on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icon, Christian Dior (played by Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel (played by Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “The New Look” will be the first production from the newly-formed television producing partnership of Lorenzo di Bonaventura (“Transformers,” “Salt”) and Todd A. Kessler; Mark A. Baker (“Bloodline,” “The Night Of,” “Damages”) will also produce.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related