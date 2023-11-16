Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Deadline: Members of a special House committee fired off a letter to Apple, questioning whether the decision to end The Problem with Jon Stewartwas due to concerns over the company’s relationship with China.

° From 9to5Mac: iPhone 15 wireless charging is apparently broken in many GM cars with iOS 17.1.

° From MacRumors: Apple has officially ceased the sale of its last optical disc installers for older operating systems including OS X Lion 10.7 and Mountain Lion 10.8.

° From People: A man is grateful to be alive thanks to the iPhone’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature.

° From T3: Volvo has no intention in following rival car manufacturer GM in ditching Apple CarPlay in its vehicles.

° From Apple’s TV+ Press Page: At the Salle Pleyel in Paris, France, Apple Original Films, in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, hosted the world premiere of the drama, “Napoleon,” premiering globally in theaters on Wednesday, November 22.

