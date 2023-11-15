Hutch, the automotive mobile game developer behind hit titles such as F1 Clash and Top Drives, has launched Forza Customs. Created in partnership with Turn 10 Studios, Forza Customs invites players to enjoy an intersection between car customisation and puzzle gameplay.

Now launching worldwide on iOS and Android, here’s how Forza Customs is described: It delivers high quality Match3 gameplay perfectly tailored for an automotive audience, accor. Featuring deep and genre-defining car customisation, brought to life with leading model fidelity and visuals, Forza Customs will bring Forza to an extensive worldwide mobile audience.

Players will be able to access a fleet of real world cars, authentically modeled and customizable, in game, from manufacturers such as Porsche, Ford and VW. With a fully featured photo mode built into the game, players will be able to share their creations with a community of customisers.

As a live title, Forza Customs will benefit from regular updates including new cars, game modes, rewards and more throughout the year. Seed difficulty systems will ensure that players are able to access higher tier rewards and enjoy a consistent challenge as they play through the game.

It’s free, but does promote in-app purchases.

