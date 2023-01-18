Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From MacRumors: Apple has launched its annual Back to University promotion in Australia and New Zealand, offering students, teachers, and other eligible educational employees free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad for a limited time.

° From AppleInsider: Apple assembly partner Foxconn has installed a new chief of its iPhone business, with a change in leadership arriving after months of troubled iPhone 14 Pro production.

° From 9to5Mac: Netflix has released an update to its iOS app that brings a refreshed interface to the iPhone version of its platform. The new interface features new, more fluid animations, including parallax effects to move elements around as the user moves the phone.

° From iMore: Apple has quietly bumped up the price of its 24-inch M1 iMac in the UK to £1,399.

° From Macworld: There are three new badge events for Apple Watch Activity Challenges coming up soon. Lunar New Year (the year of the Rabbit) starts on January 22, and February is Black History Month. For Hearth Month there is an activity you can complete on February 14.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related