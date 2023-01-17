The new MacBook Pro updates are pretty impressive. However, I’d be even more impressed if Apple brought a bit of “fun” to the line-up with more color options.

The new pro laptop updates are still only available in space grey and silver. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air is offered in midnight and starlight flavors as well as space grey and silver. And the 24-inch iMac comes in blue, green, pink, yellow, orange, purple, and silver options.

The midnight MacBook Air looks great and I’d love a MacBook Pro with a midnight hue. C’mon, Apple, let’s have your showcase laptop available in a few more color options.

