Apple has announced the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

With M2 Pro and M2 Max theMacBook Pro tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, which is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and color grading, which is up to 2x faster, according to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. Building on the power efficiency of Apple silicon, battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours — the longest battery life ever in a Mac.

For enhanced connectivity, the new MacBook Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is purportedly up to twice as fast as the previous generation, as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time. With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can’t even run them, accordion to Joswiak.

Rounding out the features of MacBook Pro are its renowned Liquid Retina XDR display, extensive array of connectivity, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics. Customers can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro today, with availability beginning Tuesday, January 24.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro

The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores for up to 20% greater performance over M1 Pro. It boasts 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — double the amount in the M2 — and up to 32GB of unified memory.

A next-generation GPU with up to 19 cores purportedly delivers up to 30% more graphics performance, and the Neural Engine is 40% faster, speeding up machine learning tasks like video analysis and image processing. The media engine in M2 Pro also tears through the most popular video codecs, dramatically accelerating video playback and encoding while using very little power, Joswiak says. According to Apple, with M2 Pro on the MacBook Pro:

Rendering titles and animations in Motion is up to 80% faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 20% faster than the previous generation.

Compiling in Xcode is up to 2.5x faster1 than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and nearly 25 percent faster5 than the previous generation.

Image processing in Adobe Photoshop is up to 80% faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 40% faster than the previous generation.

MacBook Pro with M2 Max

The MacBook Pro with M2 Max has a larger GPU featuring up to 38 cores and delivering up to 30% greater graphics performance over the M1 Max. It also includes 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 Pro.

The MacBook Pro with M2 Max provides up to 96GB of unified memory. The M2 Max has a next-gen 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores that delivers up to 20% greater performance over M1 Max, and a more powerful media engine than M2 Pro, with twice the ProRes acceleration to dramatically speed up media playback and transcoding. According to Apple, with M2 Max on MacBook Pro:

Effects rendering in Cinema 4D is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 30% faster than the previous generation.

Color grading in DaVinci Resolve is up to 2x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 30% faster than the previous generation.

Connectivity

The MacBook Pro now features Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity, as well as more advanced HDMI, to support 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. These new capabilities build on the connectivity options already in the laptop, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed connection to peripherals, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 charging.

Pricing and availability

The new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max are available to order today, January 17, on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 27 countries and regions, including the US. They will begin arriving to customers and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers starting Tuesday, January 24.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max will be available in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and Singapore beginning Friday, February 3.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at US$1,999, and $1,849for education; and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $2,499, and $2,299 (US) for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

