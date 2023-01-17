“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” airing on Apple TV+, received seven Annie Awards nomination. All totaled, Apple’s streaming service shows received 11 nominations.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is nominated for Special Production, Best FX/TV/Media, Character Animation – TV/Media, Direction-TV/Media, Music-TV/Media, Production Design – TV/Media; and Editorial – TV/Media.

Other Apple TV+ nominees are: “El Deaf!” for Limited Series – TV/Media; “Prehistoric Plane” for Special Production and FX – TV/Media; “Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache” for Sponsored;

The Annies, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, are celebrating their 50th year honoring achievements in the animation industry. The brainchild of iconic voice actor June Forey, who died in 2017 at the age of 99, began as a dinner at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in the San Fernando Valley, honoring animation pioneers Max and Dave Fleischer. The organization’s leaders are looking forward to celebrating the milestone this year with the first in-person event since the COVID-19 lockdown. The Annies were forced to pivot to a virtual event last year due to COVID.

The 50th Annie Awards will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA.

