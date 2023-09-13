Following on from the launch of the new iPhone, MAGEASY and SwitchEasy has rolled out a new iPhone 15 collection.

The new collection includes cases, screen protectors, lens protectors, chargers and mounts. Here’s how the companies describe the products:

With supreme protection and quality, the ODYSSEY case is constructed of a reinforced ultra-clear polycarbonate backplate and a honeycomb shock-absorbing frame. The frame is made of aviation-quality alloy engraved with a distinctive surface texture for both superior protection and unique design. Drop tested to meet the military MIL-STD-810H certification, the upper corners have been made to provide maximum drop and shock protection thanks to the AIR SHIELD design. ODYSSEY ULTRA M features unique, detachable reinforced eyelets on the bottom corners ready to latch with a lanyard of your choice, and an adjustable strap that can be lengthened to a total length of 31.5in. The ODYSSEY range comes in MagSafe versions that are compatible with all MagSafe accessories.

Level up the shock absorption with the MAGEASY ROAM cases. Equipped with 12 built-in airbags and made of a TPU frame with a PC clear backplate that is super easy to install, the ROAM features an anti-skid textured design to provide a solid, easy feel in your hand. The raised bezels and AIR SHIELD corner design provide all-around protection for the screen and camera at all times. The ROAM+ design features an added detachable hook design that can be used with the included adjustable strap to suit any scenario whilst keeping the exceptional defence against drops and knocks.

Complementing the MAGEASY range, sister brand SwitchEasy have released further stylish case designs to match any lifestyle. From the Cosmos galaxy pattern and Starfield design which features a 3D high quality silver foil and glitter effect to the MagStand M phone case that combines enhanced protection with a magnetic stand for hands free viewing, the full iPhone 15 case range from both SwitchEasy and MAGEASY suits any style while providing the ultimate protection for the newest iPhone.

Alongside the protective cases, MAGEASY and SwitchEasy products offer exceptional design and quality that perfectly complements the design and features of the new iPhone:

° Tempered glass screen protectors and lens protectors for protection against scrapes and scratches.

° Strap collection with delicate metal craftwork for versatility

° SNAP flexible stand wallet

°Magnetic wireless chargers and wall mounts

° LINKLINE charging cables

°Wall chargers and charging stands

