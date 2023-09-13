Apple presented new features for iOS 17 at yesterday’s “Wanderlust” event. And Readdle is ready for the operating system update with dynamic new widgets across its product line.

In a press release here’s how Readdle says it will be integrating widgets and other software updates across its products, starting with stylish updates on Calendars for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Calendars is now introducing a versatile new set of widgets powered by iOS 17 technology, including color-coded Load Indicators. These circular icons mean that users can now view a fortnightly calendar, which reflects the portions of their day committed to work tasks, fitness and leisure.

This gives them instant feedback on how effectively they’re managing different aspects of their life, and can help moving towards the goal of a healthy work/life balance.

In addition, users with more intense schedules also requested widgets which could deliver a glanceable view of their month and week. These ‘power users’ will definitely enjoy the new large interactive week widget with a detailed agenda. It’s like having a mini calendar app right on the iPhone home screen!

In addition, Calendars is delivering the following widgets:

This widget serves as a larger, sleek icon. It not only shows the current date but also opens the app with a single tap, giving you both style and functionality. Month calendar options: Catering to all, whether they prefer a detailed view or a quick glance.

Catering to all, whether they prefer a detailed view or a quick glance. Stand by mode: Turn any iPhone into a smart display with our new feature. Whether it’s on a nightstand or desk, enjoy a dimmed, always-on screen that showcases useful widgets.

Over a third of Calendars’ users already use widgets, and many requested further enhancements which the team honored.

Further enhancements

We’re committed to ensuring a smooth transition and user experience with iPad OS 17. Users will find all the iPhone widgets and some bigger ones exclusive to iPad on their home screen. For the iPad lock screen, we’re keeping it simple with smaller widgets for quick access. This way, both your iPad and iPhone offer a seamless widget experience.

Calendars and Apple Watch

Earlier this year saw a complete redesign of Calendars for Apple Watch. The update featured enhanced watch face complications and six delightful and stylish pre-configured watch faces.

Now Calendars will be fully adapted to WatchOS 10, supporting its latest features like Smart Stack, UI navigation improvements, plus stylish colored backgrounds. Most importantly, even when your iPhone is not at hand, this means you can now check your schedule straight from your wrist.

Spark will improve your email management even further with iOS17. New interactive widgets will enable users to save time and manage emails faster with less reliance on laptops. Spark users will be able to mark emails as “done” or delete them directly from the new widgets, eliminating the need to open the app. In addition, Spark is rolling out:

Customization options that allow users to replace the ‘Mark as Done’ button in existing widgets with ‘delete’ or disable it

The ability to switch between email categories in tabs, and view emails from them directly in widgets. Users can customize which categories they see in tabs: People, Priority, Newsletters, Notifications, All emails.

New iPad features which mean users will be able to drag and drop files directly onto the Spark icon in the dock. When attachments are dragged and dropped, the composer for drafting an email will open automatically, with attachments conveniently added. Windows can also be relocated using the navigation bar.

New additional App Shortcuts will also form part of Spark’s new functionality including:

– Open Priority list

– Create a Calendar Event

– Last image – the Shortcut would take the last image that was made on the iPhone, open Spark composer and attach

PDF Expert will be launching App Shortcuts. iOS 17 users will be able to quickly access and perform actions such as Convert to PDF, Merge Files, Compress PDF, and Scan PDF directly from Spotlight search bringing a new level of efficiency to document management on iOS and iPad OS devices. Super convenient for anyone on the go!

The upcoming support for iOS emojis and stickers will allow users to sprinkle their documents with their favorite stickers, making PDF interactions more engaging.

PDF Expert brings more creativity to its iPad version

PDF Expert is planning a significant update this fall for Mac OS Sonoma, with desktop widgets designed to streamline common PDF tasks. Users will be able to sign PDFs, Convert files to PDFs, Compress, and Merge documents with just one click, without launching the app.

And there’s more for iPad users! With the advancements in iOS 17’s Stage Manager, PDF Expert promises a fluid exchange of information between apps, catering to those multitaskers seeking efficient inter-app communication.

Documents is also stepping up with iOS17 from day one. A standout feature lets you lift objects from your photos and videos, offering creative freedom like never before. To summarize:

Lift Objects – a standout feature lets users lift objects from your photos and videos, which can then be shared with ease.

Scan with the Volume button – users will be able to use the volume button like a shutter to make crisp and professional scans.

Shortcuts in Spotlight – users can find what they’re looking for in Documents more swiftly than ever before.

With iOS17, Scanner Pro is also bringing a new level of convenience to document scanning with improved widgets, in accordance with the best iOS practices.

Updated options in Spotlight:

Scan

Search

Open the last created scan

