Okay, now that the 2023 MacBook Pros are out, let’s look ahead to the 2024 upgrades. In a tweet, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says forecasts that next year’s 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros will feature M3 Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips that are built on TSMC’s 3-nanometer process.

In a tweet today, he had this to say: “New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node.”

Kuo also expects the 2024 upgrade of the Mac mini to keep the same form factor as the just-introduced model. Of course, it, too, will have processor enhancements.

