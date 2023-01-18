EZVIZ has announced the C6N Black Indoor Pan/Tilt indoor security camera with full HD 1080p video, a 360° field of view, smart IR Night Vision, motion detection, auto tracking and two way talk.

It’s designed so homeowners can keep track of activity within the home, keeping valuables, family and pets safe and secure. It’s available for only $29.99 from Amazon using the $10 off coupon.

According to the folks at EZVIZ, the C6N Black camera allows users to keep tabs on every corner with just one camera. Its 360° field-of-view (55° vertical rotation and 340° horizontal rotation) with smart tracking ensures full room coverage.

The security IP camera is built with an 1080P HD camera that can be watched remotely in real-time through the mobile EZVIZ app (available for iOS and Android devices). In poor light conditions or at night, the C6N’s enhanced night vision with Smart IR automatically adjusts the intensity of the infrared LEDs to prevent overexposure in night vision mode.

