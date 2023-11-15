Fantom Drives has launched VENOMX, the newest addition to their NVMe solid state drive portfolio.

According to CEO Hamid Khorsandi, they deliver next-generation performance for compact devices, including the latest PCIe 4.0 Handheld Gaming Consoles. The drives are available in two configurations, the VENOMX 1TB ($99.95) and the VENOMX 2TB (US$209.95). Both utilize 3D NAND technology. According to Khorsandi:

° VENOMX drives boast hyper-performance with read/write speeds up to 5100/2600MB/s—45X faster than standard hard drives, 13X faster than SATA SSDs, and twice as fast as previous generation M.2 NVMe drives.

° These drives are user-friendly with easy installation into any Gen 4 PCIe M.2 slot and backward compatibility with PCIe Gen3, Gen2, and Gen1.

° VENOMX elevates handheld gaming performance, allowing gamers to expand their gaming library without sacrificing speed or reliability.

° Incorporating the latest 3D NAND technology, VENOMX is equipped with dynamic caching, TRIM support, SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology), APST, and LDPC ECC Algorithm.

° VENOMX ensures reliability with up to 1500TBW endurance and 1.5 Million Hours of MTBF, backed by a 5-year warranty. It also features End-to-End Data Path Protection and AES 256-bit encryption for military-grade security.

