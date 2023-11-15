As noted by MacRumors, Apple has released the first firmware update for the recently-released USB-C Apple Pencil.

There is no word on what features, fixes, or updates might be included in the updated firmware, and Apple doesn’t provide release notes for ‌Apple Pencil‌ software releases. What’s more, the company doesn’t have an established procedure for updating ‌Apple Pencil‌ hardware. However, with the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌, connecting it to an iPad with a USB-C cable and powering on the ‌iPad‌ should be enough to spur the new software to download, according to MacRumors.

The new Apple Pencil is available to order at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app for US$79 in 33 countries and regions, including the U.S.

It’s designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage and charges with a USB-C cable. The new Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generations), and iPad mini (6th generation).

The new Apple Pencil is available for $69 to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. For more information visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

