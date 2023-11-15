Samsung Electronics has unveiled the T5 EVO, a lightweight portable Solid-State Drive (SSD) that provides up to 8TB of capacity. That’s the largest capacity size currently offered by portable SSDs.

Based on USB 3.2 Gen 1, the T5 EVO transfers data up to 3.8 times faster than external HDDs and delivers maximum performance through sequential read and write speeds of up to 460 megabytes per second (MB/s), making it easier to transfer large files, according to Hangu Sohn, Vice President of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics.

He adds that the the portable SSD is engineered to provide a new experience with an ergonomic design that deviates from the size of a business card for the first time while still maintaining compact and light features. It measures 95mm in width, 40mm in length and 17mm in thickness, meaning consumers can have an 8TB portable storage device that is small enough to hold in one hand.

The T5 EVO sports a black body and a titan gray ring. It can be fastened to any bag or piece of luggage thanks to its metal ring design. Furthermore, its metal body and rubberized surface provide extra protection against external shocks — including from drops of up to two meters.

With storage capabilities of up to 8TB of data, the T5 EVO can store more than 2 million 3.5-megabyte (MB) photos, 1.8 million 4MB music files, or 3,500 2-gigabyte (GB) videos. The macOS compatible T5 EVO — available in 2TB, 4TB and 8TB sizes — comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and includes a three-year limited warranty.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) are $189.99 for the 2TB, $349.99 for the 4TB and $649.99 for the 8TB. The T5 EVO is available worldwide. For more information, visit https://samsung.com/portable-ssd.

