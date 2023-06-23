Apple will open a second Charlotte, North Carolina-area store in Huntersville after abruptly closing its Northlake Mall store earlier this year, according to The Charlotte Observer.

In March it was announced that the tech giant was closing its Northlake Mall retail store after the mall where it’s located suffered at least three shootings in recent months, reported Bloomberg. The article said Apple told employees that there will be no layoffs and that staff at the Northlake Mall site would be transferred to the nearby SouthPark location in Charlotte or roles working at the company’s online store.

As for the new Charlotte store, Apple permits were filed and approved for a store at 8805 Townley Road in Birkdale Village, Nathan Farber of the Huntersville Planning Department told The Charlotte Observer. No rezoning revisions were required, he said. Apple has another Charlotte-area store at SouthPark Mall.

