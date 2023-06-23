Another show is pausing production until the Writers Guide of America (WGA) strike is over. This time it’s “Before,” the Apple TV+ limited series headlined by Billy Crystal, which hails from Paramount Television Studios, reports Deadline.

The show which has been filming in New Jersey, was temporarily shut down by picketing. Written by Sarah Thorp (“The Bounty Hunter”) and to be directed by Barry Levinson, “Before” is set to star Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related