Black Mirror is this week’s most popular title on this week’s Reelgood’s list of the most popular titles.

Apple TV+ and Peacock are going strong as well, with Silo at number four and The Crowded Room at number six. Peacock’s Based on a True Story and Reinfield come in at numbers eight 10, respectively.

Also in the top 10 are From (one of my favorite shows), second; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. third; Extraction 2, fifth; Avatar: The Way of Water, seventh; and Flamin’ Hot, ninth.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related