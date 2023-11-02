Alteon.io, the award-winning (2023 NAB Product of the Year) cloud-based platform designed for all content creators, is announcing that its iPad app now supports offline/online editing workflows, one week ahead of the FCP Creative Summit being held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

With Apple launching Final Cut Pro for iPad earlier this year, Alteon is helping to bridge the gap between the iPad and macOS versions of Final Cut Pro by automatically generating proxies that sync with raw footage in the cloud, says Matt Cimaglia, co-founder and CEO of Alteon.

When media files are uploaded to Alteon, they’re natively transcoded into H.265 MP4 proxy files. Editors on iPad can download those proxies for offline editing using Final Cut Pro for iPad, giving creators the ability to edit more footage from different devices.

When the project is ready for online conform, the editor can hand off the project to Final Cut Pro on their desktop, which has access to the original raw files. From there, all media is relinked and proxy content is discarded for further collaboration in Alteon, or can be exported for distribution.

Once media files are in Alteon, those with access to the project can review footage, share password-protected viewing links and add searchable meta tags for better media organization. The platform also allows for smoother review-and-approval using SMPTE time-stamped comments—functionality that was also upgraded today, increasing the platform’s collaborative power—so conversations between team members can happen with precision and transparency.

Alteon for iPad is an enhanced version of the mobile app, which was released for iPhone in March. On either device, users can upload and download media directly between their device and Alteon.

The Alteon app is now available for download on the App Store. Memberships cost US$12/month and provide the ability to share and join projects, purchase additional storage and save money on housing assets by transferring them to lower-cost archive storage.

Alteon is also a member of the Final Cut Pro Ecosystem, offering a workflow extension for the macOS version of Final Cut Pro that integrates cloud assets directly into the NLE.

