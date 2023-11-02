Apple Store’s reputation for providing great in-person customer experiences has buoyed its customer satisfaction so far this year, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI) Retail Holiday Preview.

This, as well as shoppers’ desire to get their hands on the new iPhone 15, should work in its favor this holiday season, the report adds.

ACSI says that the holiday season is quickly approaching, and retailers better be on alert because most consumers share the same philosophy: this is not the year to put your holiday shopping off until the last minute.

With inflation continuing to threaten discretionary spending, 39% of shoppers said they will begin shopping earlier than usual this year. The obvious reason is that they can spread their shopping out to cover their holiday costs.

“Customer satisfaction will be even more important as retailers compete for the more carefully allocated holiday purchases of price-sensitive consumers,” says Forrest Morgeson, associate professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “Retailers that offer sales and promotions early this year may earn more dollars from consumers who are looking to spread out their holiday spending. Whichever brands can meet the needs of their customers in this uncertain economy will have superior customer satisfaction this holiday season.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related