The iPhone 15-series has lost 28.8% of its value across the range, on average, which is better than the iPhone 14, but not quite as good as the iPhone 13, according to new data from SellCell, a site that sells used smartphones.

SellCell accessed buyback value data from over 40 independent buyback vendors. The statistics show the depreciation figures for the newly released iPhone 15. SellCell has compared the data for the iPhone 15 to that of the iPhone 14 and 13-series handsets. SellCell has also analyzed these figures in comparison to the Google Pixel 8, in order to illustrate how other brand new smartphones fare against the iPhone 15.

According to the report:

Across the range, the iPhone 15 has lost an average of 28.8% of its value in the month since launch. This equates to a average cash value of $338.08.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB handset is the best-performing in terms of value retention. It has lost only 18.8% of its value since launch.

The worst performing handset is the iPhone 15 Pro 1TB, which has lost over a third (38.8%) of its value since it was launched in September ’23.

In the month following its 2022 launch, the iPhone 14-series lost 33.1% of its value, on average across the range. This means the iPhone 15 series has a 4.3% lead on the iPhone 14 range one month after launch.

Following its 2021 release, the iPhone 13 lost a mere 18.7% of its value in a month. This means it held 10.1% more of its value than the iPhone 15 has in the same timeframe.

The iPhone 15’s best value-retaining handset (iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB, 18.8% depreciation), has lost 2.4% less than the iPhone 14’s best performing handset in 2022 (iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB, 21.2%) and lost 12.5% more than the iPhone 13’s best performing handset (iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB, 6.3%).

The iPhone 15 series knocks spots off the Google Pixel 8 range. The Pixel 8 range has lost 63.7% of its value, on average, versus the iPhone 15’s 29.4% average in depreciation 10 days post-launch.

The best Pixel 8 for depreciation is Pixel 8 128GB model. However, this has depreciated by 61.4% of its manufacturer’s suggested retail price in the 10 days post-launch.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related