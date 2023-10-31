Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Deadline: AI companies will be required to share their safety test results with the U.S. government as part of President Biden’s new executive order, designed to mitigate the risks of the emerging technology

° From 9to5Mac: iMessage Contact Key Verification blocks the “ghost proposal”plan by a government spy agency.

° From MacRumors: WhatsApp is planning to add passkey support to its iPhone app, according to code discovered by software researcher @aaronp613 in the latest beta version of the app.

° From AppleInsider: Tata Group will start making iPhones in India, according to a statement from the nation’s Deputy IT minister, as the Mumbai-based international conglomerate has acquired Taiwanese firm Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing facility in the southwestern state of Karnataka.

° From The Verge: Google once asked Apple to preload its search engine app on iOS.

° From MacVoices Live!: In the continuation of an enthusiastic”MacVoices Live! discussion, Chuck Joiner, Web Bixby, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Jeff Gamet, Ben Roethig, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, and Guy Serle debate the impact of the 23andMe hack and whether having your genetic information exposed is a significant privacy threat.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related