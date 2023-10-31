Apple has announced a new MacBook Pro lineup featuring the all-new family of M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.

You can read all about the new M3 family of chips here. M3 Pro and M3 Max models also now come in space black, a dark aluminum finish.

With a next-generation GPU architecture and a faster CPU, the M3 family brings even more performance and remarkable new capabilities to MacBook Pro, according to John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

The new 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 is not only great for everyday tasks, but also delivers phenomenal sustained performance in pro apps and games, he adds. Perfect for aspiring creatives, students, and entrepreneurs, it now starts at $1,599.

The 14- and 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro provides even greater performance and additional unified memory support, enabling more demanding workflows for users like coders, creatives, and researchers. With a “monster” GPU and a powerful CPU, along with support for up to 128GB of unified memory, MacBook Pro with M3 Max enables extreme workflows and multitasking across pro apps for users like machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors, says Ternus.

All MacBook Pro models feature a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20% brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options. With up to 22 hours of battery life the lineup offers the ultimate in pro portability, delivering the same performance whether plugged in or on battery, so users can take their workflows anywhere, Ternus says.

He adds that the new MacBook Pro is a big upgrade for any user, especially those who have not upgraded from an Intel-based Mac. The M3 Max model is purportedly up to 11x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model.

MacBook Pro with M3 Pro or M3 Max is available in a new color, space black.

With the power efficiency of Apple silicon, for the vast majority of workloads, users will never hear the fans, according to Ternus. Battery life also soars with up to 11 additional hours compared to the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model, and unlike many PC laptops, MacBook Pro delivers the same incredible performance whether plugged in or on battery, he adds.

The Liquid Retina XDR display, per Apple, boasts 1000 nits sustained and 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, impressive contrast ratio, vivid colors, and an outstanding viewing angle. SDR content is now displayed at up to 600 nits, which is 20% brighter than before.

Apple says the MacBook enclosure is created from a custom alloy that uses 100% percent recycled aluminum. It also uses 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100% recycled tin soldering and gold plating in multiple printed circuit boards.

Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting today, Monday, October 30, on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 27 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Tuesday, November 7.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at US$1,599 and $1,499 for education; the 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $1,999 and $1,849 for education; and the 16‑inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 and $2,299 for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.

Every customer who buys a Mac from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, get their product set up in select stores — including help with data transfer — and receive guidance on how to make their new Mac work the way they want.

By the way, Apple has discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It’s no longer listed for sale through Apple’s store, with the MacBook Pro section offering only 14-inch and 16-inch models.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related