The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models announced at yesterday’s “Scary Fast” event are available in a new Space Black aluminum finish when configured with M3 Pro or M3 Max chips. To keep everything color coordinated, Apple has released its US$49 USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable in Space Black.

The 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. You can pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter (sold separately) to charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities.

The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put. An LED turns amber when the battery is charging and green when it’s fully charged. Apple says it’s made with a woven design for long-lasting durability.

