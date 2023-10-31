Belkin has announced the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock with MagSafe, a charging solution for the iPhone and Apple Watch. Engineered with official MagSafe technology, fast-charging capabilities for Apple Watch, and adjustable iPhone viewing angles from 0 to 70 degrees.

It comes in two neutral colorways – sand and charcoal – and color-matched chrome finishes for a stone like appearance. In each location where the iPhone is placed on the BoostCharge Pro dock, StandBy mode will remember the user’s preferred view, whether that’s a clock, photos, or widgets.

The dock is Made for MagSafe, delivering the fastest possible wireless charge for iPhone 12 models and later, at up to 15W. It can fully charge Apple Watch Series 7 and later from 0% to 80% in about 45 minutes, and Apple Watch Ultra models from 0% to 80% in about an hour. It ships with a 30W USB-C PD power supply.

The folks at Belkin say the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock utilizes a minimum of 60% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) in its product housing, and outer packaging that is 100% plastic-free and made with forest-certified paper.

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock with MagSafe will be available to order beginning November 7, 2023 for US$129.95 at apple.com and belkin.com, and coming soon to select retailers worldwide.

